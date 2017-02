BANGKOK Aug 22 Thailand's TMB Bank Pcl :

* Expects second-half loan growth to be higher than the first half's 6-7 percent due to the country's economic growth and post-election political stability, Chief Executive Officer Boontuck Wungcharoen told reporters

* Expects non-performing loan (NPLs) at the end of 2011 to be lower than the 6 percent during the first half

* Says keeps its 2011 loan growth target of more than 10 percent (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Wtiting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)