CAIRO Oct 4 An Egyptian court on Tuesday
postponed a hearing over a case involving a land sale to the
country's biggest listed developer that has rattled the
property sector, sparking uproar among home-owners in the
courtroom.
Talaat Moustafa Group's (TMG) $3 billion Madinaty
project, which makes up the bulk of its land holdings, has been
caught in a legal dispute since last year over the purchase of
land directly from the state instead of through a public
auction.
After an initial court ruled to scrap the contract, the
cabinet returned the land to TMG, arguing it was in the national
interest.
But the fate of the new contract, now being contested in the
court, has been unclear since an uprising swept out President
Hosni Mubarak and his government on Feb. 11.
A judicial panel, whose advice is not binding, recommended
against allowing a further legal challenge to the contract.
Investors and some home-owners in Madinaty, who fear they
could lose property bought from TMG if the contract is scrapped
again, were expecting a verdict on Tuesday.
Chaos broke out in the courtroom after the decision was
postponed until Oct. 25 , with home-owners demanding a verdict,
witnesses said.
Police had to protect the person who brought the case,
engineer Hamdy Fakharany, from angry home-owners by isolating
him in a courtroom chamber, the witnesses added.
Shares in TMG were down 4 percent by 1036 GMT, compared to a
1.3 percent drop for the main benchmark index .
