Fed approves Nordea Bank's application for New York branch
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it has approved Nordea Bank AG's application to establish a bank branch in New York.
CAIRO May 12 Talaat Mostafa's first-quarter net profit rose to 199.39 million Egyptian pounds ($22.45 million) from 186.43 million a year earlier, the Egyptian developer said on Thursday.
First-quarter revenue rose to 1.21 billion pounds from 1.14 billion.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; editing by Jason Neely)
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it has approved Nordea Bank AG's application to establish a bank branch in New York.
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition