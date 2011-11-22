(Adds company decision to challenge revaluation ruling)

By Maha Dahan and Dina Zayed

CAIRO Nov 22 Developer Talaat Mostafa Group's (TMG) land contract for its Madinaty project is valid, an Egyptian court ruled on Tuesday, signalling an end to a long-running legal battle over the $3 billion scheme.

The development of shops, homes, hotels and a golf course has been caught up since last year in a dispute over the purchase of land directly from the state instead of by public auction.

The court decision, confirmed by both TMG and the plaintiff, engineer Hamdy Fakharany, cannot be appealed.

However, both Fakharany and TMG said they would challenge the ruling in the higher administrative court.

While Fakharany maintained that the whole contract should be ruled invalid, TMG said it would contest a part of the ruling stating that unutilised parts of the land should be revalued.

TMG shares climbed 7.6 percent after the ruling.

"We believe that TMG's legal saga has effectively ended," said Jan Hansman, an analyst at EFG-Hermes.

"This is very positive news for the company and, in our view, it is likely to remove the overhang on TMG's shares in the short term," Hansman added.

The legal challenge to TMG's flagship development last year sparked a sector crisis as several copycat lawsuits were launched. The property market downturn worsened with the ousting of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in February.

Tuesday's ruling stipulated that a committee should revalue parts of the land that TMG has not utilised since it bought the site.

TMG said in a statement the utilised land area in the form of developments, utilities and infrastructure exceeded 75 percent of the total land area and the area to be revalued would only be around 25 percent of the total. The firm also said it did not expect any valuation to be different from an earlier one conducted by the same committee in 2010.

Still, the firm said it would challenge the part of the ruling concerning revaluation at the Higher Administrative Court, "by way of protecting its investors' rights and interests." (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Dina Zayed; Editing by Erica Billingham)