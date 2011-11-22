(Adds company decision to challenge revaluation ruling)
CAIRO Nov 22 Developer Talaat Mostafa
Group's (TMG) land contract for its Madinaty project
is valid, an Egyptian court ruled on Tuesday, signalling an end
to a long-running legal battle over the $3 billion scheme.
The development of shops, homes, hotels and a golf course
has been caught up since last year in a dispute over the
purchase of land directly from the state instead of by public
auction.
The court decision, confirmed by both TMG and the plaintiff,
engineer Hamdy Fakharany, cannot be appealed.
However, both Fakharany and TMG said they would challenge
the ruling in the higher administrative court.
While Fakharany maintained that the whole contract should be
ruled invalid, TMG said it would contest a part of the ruling
stating that unutilised parts of the land should be revalued.
TMG shares climbed 7.6 percent after the ruling.
"We believe that TMG's legal saga has effectively ended,"
said Jan Hansman, an analyst at EFG-Hermes.
"This is very positive news for the company and, in our
view, it is likely to remove the overhang on TMG's shares in the
short term," Hansman added.
The legal challenge to TMG's flagship development last year
sparked a sector crisis as several copycat lawsuits were
launched. The property market downturn worsened with the ousting
of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in February.
Tuesday's ruling stipulated that a committee should revalue
parts of the land that TMG has not utilised since it bought the
site.
TMG said in a statement the utilised land area in the form
of developments, utilities and infrastructure exceeded 75
percent of the total land area and the area to be revalued would
only be around 25 percent of the total. The firm also said it
did not expect any valuation to be different from an earlier one
conducted by the same committee in 2010.
Still, the firm said it would challenge the part of the
ruling concerning revaluation at the Higher Administrative
Court, "by way of protecting its investors' rights and
interests."
