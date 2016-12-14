AMSTERDAM Dec 14 Belgian publishing company Mediahuis is preparing a 5.25 euro per share offer for Dutch newspaper group TMG, Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Wednesday.

The FD cited "informed sources" as saying the companies have been in talks for weeks. Shares in TMG were halted Wednesday pending an announcement.

The offer would offer a premium of around 50 percent to TMG's last trading price of 3.47 euros and values the company at 243 million euros, the FD said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Adrian Croft)