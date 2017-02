Sept 26 TMK TMRKq.L >, Russia's largest oil and gas industry steel pipe producer, said on Monday its board has recommended a dividend of 872 million roubles, or around $27 million for the first half of this year.

The board recommended a dividend of 0.93 roubles ($0.029) per one ordinary share, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 32.034 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)