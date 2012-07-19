* Shipped 2.11 mln tonnes of steel pipes to consumer
* Co says 2012 pipe shipments to remain flat yr-o-yr
* Co expects growth in seamless pipe segment
MOSCOW, July 19 TMK ,
Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector,
said it had shipped a total of 2.11 million tonnes of steel
pipes to consumer in the first six months of 2012, a decrease of
2.8 percent in annual terms.
The company said in a statement that it expects 2012 pipe
shipments to stay at last year's levels, with volumes increasing
in the company's seamless segment.
Seamless pipe shipments grew by 3.2 percent year-on-year to
1.26 million tonnes.
In the second quarter alone, the company shipped 1.05
million tonnes of steel pipes, a decline of 0.2 percent in
quarter-on-quarter basis.
"Under this conditions, the company conservatively expects
to maintain its financial results at the first-quarter of 2012
level," TMK said in a statement, reiterating an earlier
forecast.
In the first three months of the year, TMK recorded a net
profit of $105 million, beating analysts forecasts
.
(Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)