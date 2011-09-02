* H1 net at $258 mln vs $233 mln Reuters poll forecast

Sept 2 TMK , Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, said first half net profit reached $258 million, up from $67 million last year, exceeding analysts estimates thanks to higher volume output and prices.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to report first half net profit of $233 million.

TMK also provided a mixed outlook for the rest of the year, with seasonal weakness in the current quarter seen to be followed by a fourth quarter recovery.

"A stronger operating performance expected in the fourth quarter of 2011 should largely offset the negative impact of the preceding quarter," the company said in a statement on Friday.

It also confirmed its guidance for annual sales volume growth of 7-10 percent and said it does not expect financial results to deteriorate in the second half.

High oil prices are boosting pipe demand in TMK's home market, while its TMK IPSCO unit is increasing sales by supplying equipment for gas drilling in the Marcellus Shale field in the eastern United States, the largest such field in North America.

The firm, controlled by Dmitry Pumpyansky, said in July that first half pipe shipments reached 2.2 million tonnes, up 16.2 percent year-on-year.

First half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $625 million, up from $415 million, and also ahead of the $602 million forecast.

Revenue in the period was $3.55 billion, up from $2.57 billion and also more than the $3.41 billion forecast.

TMK shares were up 1.9 percent to 96.01 roubles by 0735 GMT, outperforming the MICEX index , which was off 1.1 percent.

The shares have lost 25 percent over the past year, underperforming Luxembourg-based rival Tenaris , which is down 1.3 percent in the period according to Reuters data. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)