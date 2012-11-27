MOSCOW Nov 27 Russia's largest maker of steel
pipes for the oil and gas industry TMK said on Tuesday
it expects to see an improvement in results in the fourth
quarter, with strength in domestic demand offsetting weakness in
its overseas markets.
"Despite certain challenges on the U.S. and European
markets, strength in Russian demand for oil and gas pipe should
allow the company to demonstrate stronger results in the fourth
quarter compared to the third quarter of 2012," TMK said in a
statement announcing third-quarter results.
Its third-quarter net profit came in at $69 million, broadly
in line with forecasts and down from $76 million in the second
quarter of 2012 on the back of lower sales.