MOSCOW Nov 27 Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry TMK said on Tuesday it expects to see an improvement in results in the fourth quarter, with strength in domestic demand offsetting weakness in its overseas markets.

"Despite certain challenges on the U.S. and European markets, strength in Russian demand for oil and gas pipe should allow the company to demonstrate stronger results in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2012," TMK said in a statement announcing third-quarter results.

Its third-quarter net profit came in at $69 million, broadly in line with forecasts and down from $76 million in the second quarter of 2012 on the back of lower sales.