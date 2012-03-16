RPT-COLUMN-China's giant aluminium machine cranks up again: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 21 Global aluminium output was running at an annualised pace of 62.0 million tonnes in January, a new all-time record.
MOSCOW, March 16 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, said on Friday that its fourth quarter net profit rose more than fivefold from the previous quarter to $106 million, beating forecasts, thanks to lower raw material costs.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to report a net profit of $77 million, up from $21 million in the third quarter of 2011.
TMK also said it expects higher core earnings in the current quarter compared to the October-December period.
"Given the recent decline in raw material prices and continued improvement in product mix, the company expects to grow EBITDA and EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2012 compared to the fourth quarter of 2011," the company said in a statement.
High oil prices are creating strong demand for pipes in TMK's home market, while its TMK IPSCO unit supplies equipment for gas drilling in the Marcellus Shale field in the eastern United States, the largest such field in North America.
Input costs, including steel prices, are also falling, allowing the company to increase profits while revenues remain little changed quarter-on-quarter.
Fourth quarter revenues were flat compared to the third quarter at $1.60 billion, and also below the $1.63 billion poll forecast.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $223 million, up from $202 million in the third quarter of 2011 and below the $244 million forecast. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
LONDON, Feb 21 Global aluminium output was running at an annualised pace of 62.0 million tonnes in January, a new all-time record.
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Ternium SA has agreed to buy 100 percent of Thyssenkrupp's Brazilian mill CSA, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Ternium will pay Thyssenkrupp 1.26 billion euros, and assume 0.3 billion euros in CSA's debt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SYDNEY, Feb 22 Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd on Wednesday reported a 383 percent rise in interim net profit to $1.2 billion, surpassing the $319 million in the year-earlier period on the back of a surprise surge in iron ore prices, but still fell short of market expectations.