MOSCOW, March 16 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, said on Friday that its fourth quarter net profit rose more than fivefold from the previous quarter to $106 million, beating forecasts, thanks to lower raw material costs.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to report a net profit of $77 million, up from $21 million in the third quarter of 2011.

TMK also said it expects higher core earnings in the current quarter compared to the October-December period.

"Given the recent decline in raw material prices and continued improvement in product mix, the company expects to grow EBITDA and EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2012 compared to the fourth quarter of 2011," the company said in a statement.

High oil prices are creating strong demand for pipes in TMK's home market, while its TMK IPSCO unit supplies equipment for gas drilling in the Marcellus Shale field in the eastern United States, the largest such field in North America.

Input costs, including steel prices, are also falling, allowing the company to increase profits while revenues remain little changed quarter-on-quarter.

Fourth quarter revenues were flat compared to the third quarter at $1.60 billion, and also below the $1.63 billion poll forecast.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $223 million, up from $202 million in the third quarter of 2011 and below the $244 million forecast. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)