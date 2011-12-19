LONDON Dec 19 British firm TMO Renewables has completed a round of financing totalling 7.6 million pounds ($11.8 million) from new and existing shareholders.

"Taken in combination with 4.6 million pounds raised in January 2010, the proceeds will serve will serve as working capital as the company moves towards commercialisation," the advanced biofuel firm said on Monday.

TMO Renewables develops second-generation biofuels from biomass or biowaste, increasingly seen as an alternative to first-generation fuels which drew criticism because they are made from food crops such as maize, sugar cane and rapeseed.

TMO also said it had signed a preliminary agreement to supply its technology to ethanol mills in south Brazilian state Minas Gerais.

Earlier this year, TMO signed deals with two state Chinese firms to develop pilot plants producing cellulosic ethanol. ($1 = 0.6440 pound) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Dan Lalor)