Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Nov 28 The judge hearing the Justice Department's challenge of AT&T's (T.N) plan to buy Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile USA unit has postponed a status conference set for this week until early December, the court said in an order.
Judge Ellen Huvelle, who is hearing the case, said in a brief order that she was putting off a hearing set for Wednesday until Dec. 9 "due to the court's scheduling conflict."
The case is United States v. AT&T et al, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No. 11-1560. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.