Nov 28 The judge hearing the Justice Department's challenge of AT&T's (T.N) plan to buy Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile USA unit has postponed a status conference set for this week until early December, the court said in an order.

Judge Ellen Huvelle, who is hearing the case, said in a brief order that she was putting off a hearing set for Wednesday until Dec. 9 "due to the court's scheduling conflict."

The case is United States v. AT&T et al, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No. 11-1560.