By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 AT&T's (T.N) decision to
focus on its antitrust battle with the U.S. Justice Department
for its purchase of T-Mobile may have backfired, irritating the
judge overseeing the case and laying the groundwork for a
possible deal-killing delay.
The Justice Department said on Friday it would seek to stay
or dismiss its lawsuit to stop the $39 billion deal, saying it
was effectively dead without approval from telecommunications
regulators.
"It's not a real transaction until they file with the FCC,"
Joseph Wayland, the Justice Department's lead attorney in the
case, told U.S. District Judge Ellen Huvelle during a status
hearing on the case.
AT&T and Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile moved in
November to withdraw their filing with the Federal
Communications Commission to focus on the antitrust battle.
Both regulators have to give their blessing to the deal,
and the FCC emerged recently as a second potent source of
opposition by moving to refer the merger to an internal FCC
judge and by issuing a staff report savaging the deal for
curbing competition and destroying jobs.
Wayland said the government planned to file next week. It
was unclear when Huvelle would rule on the motion.
AT&T's attorney Mark Hansen repeatedly pressed Huvelle on
the need to move on with the current trial, slated to begin in
February, arguing that the FCC and the Justice Department court
fight were largely parallel.
"The issues in the antitrust case (at the district court)
are the same as the FCC," he said, saying that if they won in
court they could then refile with the FCC.
But Huvelle repeatedly expressed skepticism about AT&T's
desire for a speedy resolution, citing withdrawal of the FCC
application and potential changes in the deal reported in the
media. [ID:nN1E7AS205]
"It's a bit presumptuous to say nothing has changed,"
Huvelle said during an extended discussion with Hansen. "You
could change the deal in a month... We have no confidence that
we're not being spun."
Hansen argued that an extended delay would give the Justice
Department effectively a veto on the deal without having to
prove the merits of its antitrust case in court. "We are
committed to concluding this transaction," he said.
AT&T, which has already set aside $4 billion in cash and
spectrum to give T-Mobile in case the deal fails, faces a final
deadline of mid-September to get the transaction done.
"What's clear is that this deal is hanging on by its
fingernails," said Evan Stewart, an antitrust expert with
Zuckerman Spaeder LLP. "Will there be a trial? Hard to
believe."
A former FCC official, who asked not to be named, said that
AT&T's strategy, while frustrating for the judge, could well be
legal.
"AT&T has a reasonable argument that no law requires it to
seek approvals in any particular order and that a win in the
DOJ case would make FCC approval extremely likely," said this
former official.
But, he added: "In the end, though, this is just another
potentially crippling obstacle for a deal that is pretty close
to dead."
Wayne Watts, AT&T's general counsel, reiterated on Friday
the company's view that the deal would increase wireless
capacity and efficiencies. "We are eager to present our case in
court," he said in a statement.
Sprint (S.N) and regional carrier C Spire Wireless have
also filed private lawsuits to stop the AT&T deal.
