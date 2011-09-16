* California, New York, Illinois among states joining DOJ
* Deal is to merge two of four largest cell phone carriers
* 11 states support the deal
(Adds second antitrust expert comment, trial data, details)
By Diane Bartz
Sept 16 Seven states have joined the U.S.
Justice Department's lawsuit to stop AT&T's (T.N) proposed
purchase of T-Mobile USA, the Justice Department said on
Friday.
Attorneys general from California, Illinois, Massachusetts,
New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington have signed onto
the effort to stop the $39 billion deal to merge two of the
four large national cellphone carriers.
New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman noted in a
statement that New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and
Syracuse could see less competition in the wireless space.
"This proposed merger would stifle competition in markets
that are crucial to New York's consumers and businesses, while
reducing access to low-cost options and the newest
broadband-based technologies," he said in a statement.
The Justice Department says the acquisition of T-Mobile USA
by AT&T would lead to higher wireless prices. [ID:nN1E77U1HR]
AT&T said Friday it was interested in reaching a settlement
that would lead to Justice Department approval, and was
confident the deal would go forward.
"It is not unusual for state attorneys general to
participate in DOJ merger review proceedings or court filings,"
said AT&T spokesman Michael Balmoris.
AT&T also noted that 11 states support the deal. They are
Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi,
North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.
One concern among consumer advocates is that T-Mobile
generally costs less than other carriers so its disappearance
could mean higher prices for wireless service.
The deal would vault AT&T over Verizon Wireless, a venture
of Verizon Communications (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc
(VOD.L), into the No. 1 spot. T-Mobile USA is now owned by
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE).
Sprint (S.N), the third-largest carrier, has bitterly
opposed the AT&T buy.
The two sides have a scheduling hearing on Sept. 21 where
they will address dates for an upcoming trial. The Justice
Department wants a trial starting on March 19 while AT&T wants
Jan. 16.
It is often difficult for companies to hold potential
transactions together during protracted reviews, and AT&T has
asked for as speedy a trial as possible.
"These states would have a very big chunk of the geographic
markets where DOJ has a concern about the antitrust
implications of the deal," said Robert Doyle, a former
antitrust enforcer now with the private law firm Doyle, Barlow
and Mazard PLLC. "On balance, it's (the deal) in bigger
trouble."
AT&T has defended the transaction, saying it would bring
5,000 overseas jobs back to the United States. AT&T has also
pledged to extend high-speed Internet wireless coverage to 97
percent of all Americans.
The addition of the seven states could well complicate any
effort to reach a settlement, said Maury Mechanick, a
telecommunications attorney at the law firm White & Case LLP.
"It will not make a settlement impossible," said Mechanick.
"It now means that you've got a larger number of people who
have to say yes before a settlement can be reached."
The case is the Department of Justice v. AT&T, T-Mobile US
A, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, No. 11-01560.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Sinead Carew in
New York, editing by Bernard Orr)