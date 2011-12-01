UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
Dec 1 AT&T Inc (T.N) accused the staff of the top U.S. communications regulator of being "one-sided" in a critical report on AT&T's proposed buy of T-Mobile USA from Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE).
"The report cherry-picks facts to support its (the staff) views, and ignores facts that don't. Where facts were lacking, the report speculates," said Jim Cicconi, AT&T's chief lobbyist, in a statement.
The Federal Communications Commission released a staff report this week that criticized AT&T's $39 billion plan to purchase T-Mobile USA for leading to high prices and job losses.
AT&T has withdrawn its FCC merger request, saying it will focus on fighting a Justice Department lawsuit that seeks to block the deal on antitrust grounds. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
