(Adds Sprint declined comment)
By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON Aug 7 T-Mobile US will
overtake Sprint Corp as the No. 3 wireless U.S. carrier in
subscribers by the end of the year, Chief Executive John Legere
tweeted on Thursday.
The declaration came a day after T-Mobile said it surpassed
Sprint as the No. 1 wireless provider for prepaid customers,
with 15.64 million users, compared with Sprint's 15.19 million.
The figures put T-Mobile, which calls itself the
"uncarrier," well ahead of rivals AT&T and Verizon
in the prepaid market. Verizon and AT&T hold a larger share of
the more profitable postpaid U.S. subscriber base.
"I predict the #uncarrier will overtake @Sprint in total
customers by the end of the year! There, I said it!," tweeted
Legere.
A spokeswoman for Sprint declined comment.
While T-Mobile has been adding record numbers of subscribers
through promotions and campaigns, Sprint customers have been
leaving in droves because of service problems arising from
carrier's network overhaul.
Earlier this week, Sprint's parent company, SoftBank Corp
, walked away from its offer to buy T-Mobile and
replaced Sprint CEO Dan Hesse with Miami businessman Marcelo
Claure.
Legere, known for his outspoken style, did not waste time in
engaging with his new competitor, and tweeted at Claure on
Thursday "Sorry @marceloclaure, you're already behind!."
While T-Mobile's aggressive strategy has helped the company
turn around, its parent company, Deutsche Telekom, has
been concerned that its lack of low-frequency spectrum and
fixed-line infrastructure is hampering its ability to compete.
The company will have to spend an estimated $5 billion to
$10 billion in the upcoming auction of radio frequency waves,
according to one analyst, the first public auction of valuable
low-frequency airwaves in nearly a decade.
T-Mobile shares were down 4.3 percent and Sprint shares were
down 0.8 percent after falling nearly 20 percent on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by David Gregorio)