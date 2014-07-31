(Corrects paragraph three to say T-Mobile US is the
fourth-largest U.S. carrier, not the third largest)
PARIS, July 31 French low-cost
telecommunications company Iliad SA confirmed on
Thursday it had made a buyout offer for T-Mobile US Inc
, rivaling an existing takeover offer from Sprint Corp
.
Confirming reports from earlier in the day it said in a
statement it had offered $15 billion in cash for 56.6 percent of
T-Mobile US at $33 per share.
Iliad said it valued the rest of T-Mobile, the
fourth-largest U.S. carrier and owned by Deutsche Telekom
, at $40.50 per share and expects $10 billion of cost
savings.
Iliad, whose bid is backed by its billionaire founder Xavier
Niel, said the proposed deal amounted to a premium of 42 percent
premium over T-Mobile's share price before the announcement.
The bid already has financing from unnamed international
banks and would also require a capital increase, supported by
Niel, it said.
"There can be no certainty that the Iliad offer will be
accepted by the board of directors of T-Mobile US," the company
said.
