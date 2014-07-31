Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
July 31 French telecoms operator Iliad has made a buyout offer for T-Mobile USA Inc, the Wall Street Journal cited sources as saying, a surprise bid that counters an offer by Sprint Corp.
Details of the offer, which was made to T-Mobile's board, were unclear but the Journal cited one of its sources as saying it involved control of the company.
Shares in T-Mobile were up 4.5 percent at midday. Iliad and T-Mobile were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom)
TOKYO, March 15 A Japanese state-backed fund may invest in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as a minority partner - a move that would help the government prevent a sale to bidders it deems risky to national security, sources familiar with the matter said.
