Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, July 31 French telecommunications company Iliad SA has recently made a buyout offer for T-Mobile US Inc, rivaling an existing takeover offer from Sprint Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Representatives for Iliad and T-Mobile did not respond to requests for comment. The person asked not to be named because the matter is not public. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York)
TOKYO, March 15 A Japanese state-backed fund may invest in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as a minority partner - a move that would help the government prevent a sale to bidders it deems risky to national security, sources familiar with the matter said.
