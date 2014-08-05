BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
WASHINGTON Aug 5 T-Mobile US is planning on rejecting Iliad's $15 billion offer for the carrier because its parent company, Deutsche Telekom < views the offer as too low, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.
The sources said T-Mobile could reject the bid as early as Wednesday.
Iliad's bid arose as Japan's Softbank finalized talks with Deutsche Telekom to buy T-Mobile, offering roughly $40 a share compared with Iliad's $33 a share offer. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Chris Reese)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.