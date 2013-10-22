NEW YORK Oct 22 T-Mobile US plans to
offer free data downloads of up to 200 megabytes per month to
customers who buy the latest Apple Inc iPad, as the No.
4 US mobile service tries to lure cost-conscious customers away
from its bigger rivals.
Pricing at T-Mobile's rivals AT&T Inc and Sprint Corp
will start at $14.99 per month for iPad data use, while
Verizon Wireless will kick off its iPad data
service at $20 per month, Apple said on Tuesday.
AT&T's minimum monthly price covers data downloads of 250
megabytes per month while Sprint will offer 1 gigabyte, or four
times more data for the same price. Verizon's entry level data
package will cover 1 gigabyte of data.
T-Mobile, which will charge $30 per month for 2.5 gigabytes
of data, declined to say whether customers who opt for the free
data service would have any other restrictions, such as data
speeds. The company said it would provide more details during a
media conference call on Wednesday.
The operator has been pushing an aggressive marketing and
pricing strategy to try to win over consumers since March this
year. So far its strategy paid off with second quarter
subscriber growth, which broke a four-year declining streak.
T-Mobile started selling Apple's iPhone only in April this
year, and the latest Apple product will mark its entry into the
iPad market. Apple on Tuesday unveiled the iPad Air - a slimmer,
faster model of its tablet computer.