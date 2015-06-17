(Adds source saying Comcast uninterested in buying T-Mobile, share movement)

By Malathi Nayak

NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, June 17 U.S. cable company Comcast Corp is not interested in buying wireless carrier T-Mobile US, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Manager Magazin of Germany, citing sources, had said earlier that the largest U.S. cable operator was in talks with T-Mobile US parent Deutsche Telekom AG about buying the No. 4 U.S. wireless provider.

Deutsche Telekom is in talks with several parties, including satellite provider Dish Network Corp, but sees Comcast as a better candidate because it is financially stronger and would be able to make an offer to buy all shares of T-Mobile US, Manager Magazine reported.

But the person familiar with the situation said those talks were not going on. The source requested anonymity to discuss the confidential internal matter.

Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile declined to comment. Comcast was not immediately available.

Shares of Comcast were up 1 percent at $59.50 in afternoon trading, while T-Mobile rose 2.8 percent to $39.95.

Regulatory opposition led Comcast to drop a $45 billion offer to buy Time Warner Cable Inc in April.

Industry sources and analysts have said Comcast might not be ready for another fight.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Dish and T-Mobile were in early-stage discussions about a deal, which would be the latest in a wave of telecom and pay-TV mergers as companies look to offer more services for customers.

Dish and T-Mobile had also considered a deal previously. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Additional reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Liana B. Baker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)