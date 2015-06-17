(Adds source saying Comcast uninterested in buying T-Mobile,
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, June 17 U.S. cable company
Comcast Corp is not interested in buying wireless
carrier T-Mobile US, a person familiar with the
situation said on Wednesday.
Manager Magazin of Germany, citing sources, had said earlier
that the largest U.S. cable operator was in talks with T-Mobile
US parent Deutsche Telekom AG about buying the No. 4
U.S. wireless provider.
Deutsche Telekom is in talks with several parties, including
satellite provider Dish Network Corp, but sees
Comcast as a better candidate because it is financially stronger
and would be able to make an offer to buy all shares of T-Mobile
US, Manager Magazine reported.
But the person familiar with the situation said those talks
were not going on. The source requested anonymity to discuss the
confidential internal matter.
Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile declined to comment. Comcast
was not immediately available.
Shares of Comcast were up 1 percent at $59.50 in afternoon
trading, while T-Mobile rose 2.8 percent to $39.95.
Regulatory opposition led Comcast to drop a $45 billion
offer to buy Time Warner Cable Inc in April.
Industry sources and analysts have said Comcast might not be
ready for another fight.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Dish and T-Mobile
were in early-stage discussions about a deal, which would be the
latest in a wave of telecom and pay-TV mergers as companies look
to offer more services for customers.
Dish and T-Mobile had also considered a deal previously.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Additional reporting by Harro ten
