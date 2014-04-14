By Marina Lopes
| NEW YORK, April 14
NEW YORK, April 14 T-Mobile US Inc said
on Monday it would stop charging penalties for customers who go
over their data plan limits and launched an online petition
calling for rival carriers to do the same.
The announcement means T-mobile's customers won't have to
pay for any data beyond the limit they sign up for. Customers
who hit their data limit will have their speed slowed down to 2G
until they buy another data bucket.
"Today I'm laying down a challenge to AT&T, Verizon and
Sprint to join T-Mobile in ending these outrageous overage
penalties for all consumers - because it's the right thing to
do," T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere said in a statement.
It was the latest in a series of marketing salvos fired by
the No. 4 U.S. telecoms operator across rivals' bows. Legere's
prior efforts to redefine the cellular pricing model helped the
company turn the corner in 2013 after four years of steadily
losing customers, through a combination of marketing savvy and
well-publicized wireless plans.
In January, T-Mobile, which is 67 percent owned by Deutsche
Telekom, launched a website where rivals' customers
can write breakup letters to their carriers and offered to pay
up to $350 in termination fees per line for users to switch
carriers.
(Reporting By Marina Lopes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)