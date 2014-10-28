BRIEF-OFS Capital Q4 net investment income $0.39 per share
* OFS Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
WASHINGTON Oct 27 T-Mobile US Inc on Monday posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings, as the company faced stiff competition from its rivals.
T-Mobile reported a third-quarter loss of 12 cents per share, up from a loss of 5 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $7.35 billion. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* OFS Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Biospecifics Technologies Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: