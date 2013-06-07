June 7 SoftBank Corp is in talks with
Deutsche Telekom AG over a possible deal for T-Mobile
US Inc, as the Japanese company looks for alternatives
to enter the U.S. wireless market if its $20.1 billion deal with
Sprint Nextel Corp falls apart, according to three sources
familiar with the situation on Friday.
SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom were in talks last year about
a deal for T-Mobile USA and have had periodic discussions since
then, but those conversations have intensified in recent weeks
after Dish Network Corp made a $25.5 billion counterbid
for Sprint, two of the sources said.
Deutsche Telekom owns 74 percent of T-Mobile US, and one
possibility is for SoftBank to buy that stake if the Sprint deal
doesn't happen, the sources said.
SoftBank and Sprint declined to comment. T-Mobile did not
have immediate comment. Deutsche Telekom did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting By Paritosh Bansal and Soyoung Kim in New York;
Editing by Bernard Orr)