Dec 20 Japanese tech and telecoms group SoftBank
Corp's Chief Executive Masayoshi Son held talks with at
least five banks to finance a possible bid by Sprint Corp
to buy a majority stake in T-Mobile US Inc in 2014,
Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
Son met with executives of Credit Suisse Group AG, Mizuho
Bank Ltd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan
Chase & Co to get financing of about $20 billion, the report
said. ()
Raine Group LLC was reported to be advising SoftBank for the
bid that could see Sprint, the third-largest U.S. wireless
carrier, merge with the fourth largest.
SoftBank owns 80 percent of Sprint. T-Mobile is majority
owned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
Dish Network Corp, which lost out to Japanese
telecoms giant SoftBank in its attempt to buy Sprint several
months ago, was also considering making a bid for T-Mobile,
Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
Sprint, T-Mobile and SoftBank could not be immediately
reached for comment.