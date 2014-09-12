(Repeats to attach to separate alert)

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 T-Mobile US added 552,000 postpaid customers in August, more customer additions than any other month in the history of the company, chief executive John Legere told investors at a conference in New York on Friday.

The fourth largest wireless carrier also added 208,000 pre-paid customers in August.

The wave of new subscribers was in part due to the popularity of a promotion that allows customers to add four lines for $100 a month, Legere said. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)