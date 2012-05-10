NEW YORK May 10 T-Mobile USA CEO Philipp Humm
said his company was not interested in wireless airwaves that
its biggest rival, Verizon Wireless, has offered to sell.
Verizon Wireless said last month that it would sell spectrum
in the 700 megahertz frequency band if U.S. regulators approved
its proposed $3.9 billion purchase of spectrum from cable
operators, a deal that T-Mobile USA has loudly
opposed.
Humm told reporters on a conference call on Thursday that
the spectrum Verizon Wireless is proposing to sell is not good
enough to help T-Mobile USA.
"For us, this spectrum is not interesting," said Humm. Some
of the spectrum risks interfering with TV stations that occupy
nearby spectrum bands, he said.
The interference problems "will most likely take three to
six years to resolve, if at all," Humm said, adding that the
remainder of the spectrum being offered does not cover a wide
enough area to be useful.
Verizon Wireless is a joint venture of Verizon
Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; editing by John Wallace)