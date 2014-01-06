Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
Jan 6 T-Mobile US Inc said it would buy some spectrum licenses from Verizon Wireless for about $2.4 billion in cash.
The deal includes certain 700 Megahertz A-Block spectrum licenses in the United States, T-Mobile said in a statement.
Verizon Wireless is owned by Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc.
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.