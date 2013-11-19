Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
Nov 18 T-Mobile US Inc : * Agrees to sell $1,000,000,000 6.125% senior notes due 2022 and $1,000,000,000
6.500% senior notes due 2024 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.