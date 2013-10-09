BRIEF-Hudson pacific prices 8.5 mln common shares at $36 per share
* Hudson pacific properties announces pricing of public offering of common stock
NEW YORK Oct 9 T-Mobile US Inc on Wednesday said it will offer cheaper international options including texting and data downloads with no extra fees for customers who are traveling overseas as it hopes to gain new customers from its rivals.
The new offering, which also includes unlimited U.S. calls to overseas landlines for a $10 a month fee, is latest effort by the No. 4 US mobile operator to distinguish itself from bigger rivals and claw back years of customer losses.
T-Mobile US, which is also capping overseas voice-roaming charges at 20 cents per minute, said the new offers will be available for customers roaming in about 115 countries starting on Oct 31. It will be available for customers who sign up for its Simple Choice service plans starting at $50 per month.
"This is going to be solving one of the biggest pain points that people have," T-Mobile US Chief Executive John Legere told reporters ahead of the launch referring to the massive mobile phone bills that often shock consumers after they come back from a trip abroad.
* Hudson pacific properties announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02282017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:45 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria to launch OECD Economic survey of India at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Civil Aviation Minist