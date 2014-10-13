Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
PARIS Oct 13 French low-cost telecom operator Iliad said on Monday it had abandoned its attempt to buy T-Mobile US because owner Deutsche Telekom and certain board members had refused to consider its bid.
The company had set a mid-October deadline to decide whether to improve its bid or walk away, several people familiar with the situation told Reuters last month.
"The Iliad group announces that it puts an end to its project of acquiring T-Mobile US, following exchanges with Deutsche Telekom and selected board members of T-Mobile US who have refused to entertain its new offer," Iliad said in a statement.
Shares in T-Mobile US fell 3.8 percent to $26.59 after the announcement.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Natalie Huet)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.