BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval from USFDA for clobetasol propionate ointment
* Says receives ANDA approval for clobetasol propionate ointment USP, 0.05% Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n2kRUp) Further company coverage:
Feb 25 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.4 U.S. mobile services company, reported a bigger quarterly net loss, hurt by higher spending on promotions.
The company's net loss widened to $20 million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $8 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 39 percent to $6.83 billion.
T-Mobile, which is 67 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom , said last month that it added a net 1.65 million customers in the fourth quarter, up from 1.02 million in the third quarter.
* Downer offers A$1.15 per share for Spotless, last close A$0.73