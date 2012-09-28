By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Sept 28 T-Mobile USA is selling the
rights to operate 7,200 of its wireless broadcast towers for
$2.4 billion to Crown Castle International Corp to help
fund a network upgrade and reduce debt at its parent Deutsche
Telekom.
Crown Castle has the option to pay another $2.4 billion to
buy the towers outright from T-Mobile USA at the end of the
lease term for each tower - between 2025 and 2048 - under the
deal announced on Friday.
Analysts said it was a good deal for T-Mobile USA, which is
spending $4 billion on a network upgrade. They noted that the
company has also been looking to become more financially
independent from its parent, which had tried to exit the U.S.
market the year before.
However, several analysts said that Crown Castle had
over-paid, likely because another bidder had pushed up the
price.
Evercore Partners analyst Jonathan Schildkraut said the
company paid about $400 million more than he would have liked.
"As people start to pull apart the numbers, it doesn't look
that great," Schildkraut said, but he added that Crown Castle
"needed to do it for growth."
Deutsche Telekom said the deal would reduce its debt by
about $2.4 billion or roughly 1.9 billion euros.
T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S. mobile provider, has been
struggling to stem customer losses as it has a tough time
competing with bigger and smaller rivals.
It had been trying to raise money from a tower sale since
its proposed purchase by AT&T Inc failed late last year
because of regulatory opposition. It had also looked into
selling the towers in early 2011 before it started the AT&T
process.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter,
according to the companies.
ROOM TO GROW
Crown Castle said it expects the towers to generate about
$125 million to $130 million in adjusted funds from operations
before financing costs in 2013.
JPMorgan analyst Phil Cusick said that while the price tag
was at the high end of his expectations, it was mitigated by
Crown Castle's strong growth outlook for the assets.
Crown Castle said the towers will have enough space to
accommodate at least one additional wireless service provider
customer on each tower, which would increase the leasing revenue
it would receive without significant incremental capital.
As part of the deal, T-Mobile USA committed to maintaining
its facilities on the towers for at least 10 years with annual
rent increase provisions tied to the consumer price index.
T-Mobile USA's rent includes the rights to complete its network
upgrade on these sites.
"The deal is well structured to account for the inherent
risks of purchasing a tower portfolio highly weighted to one
carrier," Piper Jaffray analyst Christopher Larsen said.
Deutsche Telekom said the company had multiple
bidders for the assets, but declined to name them.
Analysts have said other companies that considered the
towers included American Tower Corp and SBA
Communications Corp.
Crown Castle shares fell 23 cents to $64.68 on the New York
Stock Exchange after the news, while Deutsche Telekom shares
closed down 1.6 percent in Frankfurt.