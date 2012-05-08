NEW ORLEANS May 7 T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S.
mobile provider, said on Monday that it plans to use network
equipment from Sweden's Ericsson and Nokia Siemens
Networks for a $4 billion network upgrade it is planning for
2013.
T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, did not
disclose the value of the total project budget to be allotted to
the two European vendors. Nokia Siemens is a venture of
Finland's Nokia and Germany's Siemens.
The company expects the two vendors to install equipment for
its upgrade in all the 37,000 cell towers in its network, it
said at the annual CTIA Wireless industry conference here.
Since T-Mobile USA's plan to sell itself to No. 2 U.S.
mobile service AT&T Inc fell apart last year, the smaller
operator is scrambling to catch up with high-speed wireless
upgrades at its bigger rivals, including AT&T.
T-Mobile USA is following its rivals' footsteps with an
upgrade to a high-speed technology known as Long Term Evolution
(LTE). Wireless network upgrades are expected to provide a boost
for equipment vendors.
Ericsson is the market leader in wireless network equipment
and is double the size of its nearest rivals, Nokia Siemens and
Huawei Technologies.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Richard Chang)