(Company corrects number of employees in final paragraph to
36,000 employees, not 37,000)
NEW YORK, March 22 T-Mobile USA is cutting 1,900
jobs, or about 5 percent of its workforce, as it closes seven
call centers, and the company said it may cut more jobs in
coming months.
The unit of Deutsche Telekom is cutting costs to
preserve cash for investment in its network as part of a bigger
restructuring following the failure of its proposed $39 billion
purchase by AT&T Inc late last year.
The No. 4 U.S. mobile service, which has been losing
customers to bigger and smaller rivals, said on Thursday that it
will now make do with 17 call centers instead of 24 since it now
handles a smaller volume of customer calls because it has fewer
customers.
The seven centers employed about 3,300 people. The company
said it was offering transfers to employees of the shuttered
call centers, as it plans to add 1,400 jobs at the remaining 17
centers.
It also plans to restructure other parts of the business by
the end of the second quarter but it declined to give specifics
beyond saying that the changes would not affect service
representatives in the 17 remaining call centers, engineering
technicians or front-line employees in its stores.
T-Mobile USA currently has 36,000 employees.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gary Hill)