NEW YORK Aug 22 T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S.
mobile provider, will sell a new unlimited data service option
to its customers for a monthly fee in a direct challenge to its
bigger rival Sprint Nextel, the only other big U.S.
provider selling unlimited services.
The offer may also help T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche
Telekom, stand out from the biggest U.S. operators
Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc, which have both set caps on
their customers' monthly data usage.
Today T-Mobile USA, which has been losing customers to
bigger and smaller rivals, limits its customers' data speeds
after they have downloaded a certain amount of data each month.
But under the new plan, which is being launched on Sept. 5,
T-Mobile USA will allow customers unlimited data usage without
any curb on their service speeds.
The T-Mobile USA announcement came a day after smaller rival
MetroPCS Communications announced a promotional offer
under which it will also offer unlimited data usage without
throttling back speeds.
Customers opting for T-Mobile USA's unlimited data usage
will add a $20 payment on top of their existing $49.99 a month
fee, which covers unlimited phone calls and texts.
This compares with the company's existing $74.99 plan, which
comes with unlimited talking and texting and a limit of 5
gigabytes of data.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernard Orr)