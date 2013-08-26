Aug 26 The billionaire Pritzker family will buy
scrap mill servicing company TMS International Corp for
about $687 million in cash.
The offer of $17.50 from the Pritzker Organization
represents a premium of about 12 percent to TMS's Friday close
of $15.57. Including debt, the deal is valued at about $1
billion.
The Pritzker Organization is a merchant bank run by certain
members of Chicago's Pritzker family, which controls Hyatt
Hotels, Triton Container and the Marmon Group.
TMS, controlled by Canada's Onex Group, helps steel mills
buy and sell scrap and manage slag, a by-product of the steel
making process. It operates 36 brokerage offices across five
continents.
Onex Group's affiliates, including Onex Corp, hold
about 60 percent of TMS.
BofA Merrill Lynch advised TMS on the deal, which is
expected to close in the fourth quarter. Kaye Scholer LLP was
its legal adviser.
Goldman, Sachs & Co and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC were
financial advisers for the Pritzker Organization, while Latham &
Watkins LLP acted as its legal adviser.