By Leila Abboud
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Nov 20 Numericable, which is
about to complete the acquisition of SFR, France's second
biggest mobile network operator, is also open to buying SFR's
smaller rival Bouygues Telecom, the chief executive of
Numericable's owner said on Thursday.
"We see ourselves as the natural buyer (of Bouygues). We
have a huge revenue base so there would be big synergy
potential," said Dexter Goei, chief executive of Altice
, at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms
Conference in Barcelona.
A price war sparked by low-cost telecoms firm Iliad's
arrival in the mobile market in January 2012 has
resulted in open talk of consolidation, with Bouygues Telecom
the centre of attention after losing out to Numericable in the
bidding to acquire SFR from Vivendi.
A takeover of Bouygues Telecom would be another bold move
for Altice, the holding company of Franco-Israeli billionaire
Patrick Drahi, since it already carries high debt and would have
to sell off chunks of Bouygues to get a takeover past the
regulators.
It is also still digesting the SFR-Numericable merger, which
is expected to close next Thursday and has just bid to buy the
Portuguese business of Portugal Telecom from Brazil's Oi
which it says is worth 7.025 billion euros.
Goei said that the cash outlay to buy PT Portugal would be
around 5 billion euros.
Nevertheless, Goei said Altice is also open to holding talks
with Bouygues, which is controlled by construction and media
tycoon Martin Bouygues and his family.
"If on Friday we get a phone call from Bouygues, then why
not? We'll have that discussion. I would be surprised if there
is not some effort in 2015 to get French consolidation done."
He said Altice would not need a capital increase to fund an
acquisition of Bouygues, which analysts value at around 4.5 to 5
billion euros ($5.6-6.4 billion). Nor would the deal lead to
unacceptable debt levels, he said, since Altice would have time
to deleverage as competition regulators were likely to need
eight to 12 months to approve the acquisition.
Encouraged by the French government, market leader
Orange, Iliad and Bouygues held three-way talks about a
consolidation deal earlier this year, but they collapsed over
valuation and how to split up Bouygues between the two buyers.
On Thursday Orange's chief executive Stephane Richard
reiterated at the conference that he did not see room for four
operators in France.
"Given the level of investments needed in fixed and mobile
roll-out, and upcoming spectrum allocation, we will see
consolidation come back to the table again," he said.
($1=0.7973 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)