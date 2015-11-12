AMSTERDAM Nov 12 ASML finance chief Wolfgang Nickl said on Thursday that shipments of the semiconductor equipment supplier's newest generation machines would become routine by 2018.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley technology and media conference in Barcelona, Nickl repeated the company would ship three of its newest lithography machines, which cost upward of $100 million each, this year.

But he said it was not clear when revenues from those sales could be recognised, as the machines were not yet being used by customers - which include Intel, Samsung and TSMC - in full scale production.

"I don't think that's going to happen until 2018, to be on the safe side," he said of when the company would be able to routinely recognise revenues at the same time a machine ships.

ASML's machines use focused beams of lights to map out the circuitry of computer chips. Its progress in getting the newest machines into production at semiconductor fabrication plants is currently seen as one of the bottlenecks in creating smaller, faster chips.

Nickl repeated guidance the company issued in October, that it sees demand from memory chip makers remaining strong in the first half of 2016, but at lower levels than in 2015, a record year. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)