BARCELONA Nov 17 U.S. advertising company Interpublic Group's chief executive Michael Roth said on Thursday that he was comfortable with a 12 pct full-year operating margin forecast for 2016.

* Roth said there was still "opportunity in terms of margin expansion".

* At June 30 first-half earnings, Interpublic had some deferral of revenue and the company hope to see that revenue in the fourth quarter, Roth said.

* Interpublic is comfortable to expand margins in a 3 pct organic growth environment, Roth said. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)