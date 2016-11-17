BRIEF-Technipfmc receives well intervention work from Inpex in Australia
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
BARCELONA Nov 17 U.S. advertising company Interpublic Group's chief executive Michael Roth said on Thursday that he was comfortable with a 12 pct full-year operating margin forecast for 2016.
* Roth said there was still "opportunity in terms of margin expansion".
* At June 30 first-half earnings, Interpublic had some deferral of revenue and the company hope to see that revenue in the fourth quarter, Roth said.
* Interpublic is comfortable to expand margins in a 3 pct organic growth environment, Roth said. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.