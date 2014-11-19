BARCELONA Nov 19 Outdoor advertising specialist
JCDecaux said on Wednesday it was still hopeful about
its sales prospects for next year, despite continued issues in
Russia, its second-largest billboard market.
"I am cautiously optimistic about next year, but this is a
short-term point of view. I'm not expecting 2015 to be a
cracking year," Jean-Francois Decaux, co-chief executive of the
French company told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media,
and Telecoms Conference in Barcelona.
"France still has issues. Spain is in recovery. Russia
remains difficult because the economy is affected by European
sanctions. The media market in Russia will be down next year for
sure," he said.
The family-controlled group, which competes with smaller
rivals U.S.-based CBS Outdoor and Germany's Stroeer
Media, earlier this month predicted that sales growth
excluding acquisitions would be in the "low single digits" in
the fourth quarter, leading to full-year underlying growth of
"slightly above" 3 percent.
Asked on Wednesday whether JCDecaux was interested in
acquisitions to increase its size in the United States, Decaux
said the family had been considering such a move for many years.
Analysts have said CBS Outdoor could be a target for the
French firm but Decaux outlined another option, namely building
a digital billboard business on its own on the model of a
billboard project now underway in Chicago.
"There is no rush to buy assets in the US," he said. "We
want to replicate the Chicago business model which could be a
game changer and affects if we are interested in buying a whole
bunch of billboards in the U.S."
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Greg Mahlich)