BARCELONA Nov 20 Europe's leading cable
operator Liberty Global plans to make "small,
selective" acquisitions for content and help it make money from
its core business of selling high-speed broadband and television
services, said its finance chief.
Liberty's Chief Financial Officer Charlie Bracken said the
company had spent only about $300 million in cash on the content
deals it had done to date. In July, it used cash and some
derivative instruments to buy a 6.4 percent stake in British
broadcaster ITV from Sky Plc.
"We want to make small, selective strategic investments in
content, and you will not see us make dramatic transformative
moves for the time being," said Bracken at the Morgan Stanley
Technology, Media and Telecom conference on Thursday.
"We have no plans to buy control of ITV."
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mark Potter)