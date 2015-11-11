By Toby Sterling
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Nov 11 Pearson's chief
executive John Fallon said on Wednesday he considered protecting
his company's dividend a top priority as the world's largest
educational publisher struggles with slowdowns in most of its
major markets.
When considering capital allocation, "our first priority is
the dividend and sustaining the dividend," Fallon said at the
Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
in Barcelona.
However, on the likelihood of increasing the payout he added
that the company was "obviously probably not likely to see the
sort of 7 percent growth that we've seen (over the past
decade)".
Pearson's shares fell sharply last month following a profit
warning, with analysts saying investors were starting to
question its entire strategy after it agreed to sell the
Financial Times newspaper to focus on its education business.
Fallon also said on Wednesday he couldn't rule out further
restructuring at the company even though its last major
rationalisation in 2013-2014 had eliminated 4,000 jobs to reduce
annual costs by 200 million pounds ($303 million).
"If we see opportunities to take more costs out of the
business in a way that delivers a quick pay-back, we'll do it,"
he said.
But Fallon said long-term trends point towards a recovery in
the company's U.S. and British businesses in 2017.
He said the company's UK business "will start to stabilise
next year and then we'll see some growth."
"The one caveat to put on that is we're not going to be
growing with the sort of margins that we've seen in years gone
by."
Meanwhile the company, which sold both the Financial Times
and its stake in The Economist this year, would also consider
selling its 47 percent stake in book publisher Penguin Random
House, but probably not until 2017, Fallon said.
Bertelsmann owns the other 53 percent of PRH and has said it
would consider increasing its stake.
($1 = 0.6585 pounds)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)