BARCELONA Nov 20 Publicis will unveil
a four-year strategic plan on Dec. 8 and could provide details
on its approach to shareholder returns after this month's deal
to buy digital advertising specialist Sapient for $3.7
billion.
Chief Executive Maurice Levy told the Morgan Stanley
Technology, Media, and Telecoms conference in Barcelona that the
plan would include a pledge to continue to improve growth and
margins.
"We'll give you more details on that and how we will deliver
them," he said on Thursday.
The French group has posted organic sales growth lagging
that of its peers since its botched merger with rival Omnicom
in May, though it still has the highest operating
margins in the sector.
Levy also reiterated an earlier dividend promise for
Publicis eventually to pay shareholders 42 percent of its
profit.
Asked if there was room for further returns to shareholders
after the Sapient deal, Levy left the door open.
"We are the best cash generator of the industry, and with
Sapient we will improve even further that position," Levy said.
"After the deal we'll have a level of debt that is easy to live
with and will have ample time and room to treat our shareholders
comfortably."
