BARCELONA Nov 18 Business circles remain optimistic about the future economic policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Publicis Chief Executive Officer Maurice Levy said on Friday.

"Trump's election, following the initial surprise, was rather reassuring," Levy said in an interview on the sidelines of Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecoms conference (TMT) in Barcelona.

"Everybody knows that he's a pragmatic... he's not an ideologue at all," added Levy, whose French company is the world's third-biggest advertising group.

Trump's promise to invest heavily in U.S. infrastructure could generate jobs and boost consumers' spending power, Levy said.

"There's an inconsistency between his promise to cut taxes and his promise to massively invest in infrastructure, but markets only see the big picture, and companies are generally optimistic as well as - above all - the middle-class of consumers, which feels even more optimistic," he said.

The impact on Publicis of Trump's election is likely to be felt during 2017 rather than in the fourth quarter, Levy added. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)