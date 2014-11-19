BARCELONA Nov 19 German business software maker
SAP is doing an about-face on its acquisition strategy
and plans no more big new deals in the next few years, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
Asked about potential acquisitions, SAP's Chief Executive
Bill McDermott said emphatically: "Faced with a choice of
stepping up or stepping it down, we are going to step it down."
"If we do something it will be tuck in. It will probably put
you to sleep," McDermott said at Morgan Stanley's annual
European Technology, Media and Telecoms Conference in Barcelona.
SAP is in the process of buying expenses software maker
Concur for $7.3 billion, which is its largest
acquisition ever and has earned SAP criticism for paying a rich
multiple. That deal is set to close in the next three weeks,
McDermott said.
He said that he would lay out a growth plan for each year
and each business for 2015 through 2020 in January. "We are very
confident for the future," he said.
So far this quarter SAP is dealing with a similar
macroeconomic environment as it did in the third quarter,
McDermott said, adding that the United States and Europe were
pretty steady, with the exception of Russia.
