* ST CEO says M&A could be important in future
* CEO says deal-making not on table today
* Comments come amid furious deal-making across chip
industry
* CEO sees no recovery in bookings in October
By Eric Auchard
BARCELONA, Nov 11 STMicroelectronics,
Europe's largest chipmaker, reiterated on Wednesday that
mergers and acquisitions were not a priority for now as it
focuses on boosting sales and restructuring its digital products
division.
Speaking at the annual Morgan Stanley TMT conference in
Barcelona, Spain, ST Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said he could
not rule out M&A becoming important for the company in the
future, but it is "not on the table today".
"Our priority is No. 1: growth, and No. 2: resolve the
problem in our digital products group," Bozotti said.
The Franco-Italian chipmaker, whose products are used in
everything from car parts to phones, has throttled back
production and slashed new capacity amid an industry-wide
business slowdown which began in China and has spread to other
regions.
Bozotti said the company saw no improvement in customer
bookings during October, the first month of its fourth quarter,
following a 6.5 percent decline in third-quarter net revenue.
ST has forecast fourth-quarter revenue will decline by
around 6 percent, which would result in revenue of about $1.65
billion, far below the $1.83 billion analysts had previously
predicted.
"We did not expect such a material correction of inventory
in the fourth quarter and maybe first quarter of next year,"
Bozotti told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.
Margin improvements postponed over the last year must await
an improvement in underlying industry conditions, he said.
"Frankly in the last few weeks it (the global semiconductor
market) was not that great," Bozotti said.
ST has refrained from taking part in a global consolidation
wave in the semiconductor industry over the past year that
continues at a breathless pace.
It's two biggest rivals in Europe, Infineon and
NXP, have both agreed deals. Germany's Infineon closed
its biggest merger earlier this year, while Dutch chipmaker NXP
is set to overtake ST as Europe's biggest chipmaker once it
completes a deal to buy Freescale.
ST has postponed spelling out plans for its struggling
digital products group until early next year, saying only that
it had narrowed its options.
These are widely expected to include job cuts or the
potential sale of the business, analysts said. ST executives
have said repeatedly that "the status quo is not an option any
longer" for the unit, which generates about 14 percent of sales.
