(Adds bullet points, fixes garbled wording in 11th paragraph)
* Fading regulatory impact, 4G help boost revenues
* Vodafone CEO says "music seems good" for industry
* Q3 results saw 21 of 24 European firms beat
forecasts-analyst
By Leila Abboud and Danilo Masoni
BARCELONA, Nov 21 Top executives at Europe's
telecoms firms dared to suggest this week that they might at
last be turning a corner after years of declining revenues, as
demand rises for 4G mobile broadband, regulatory pressures ease
and the industry consolidates.
For the network operators a comparative recovery on revenue
next year will come in part simply because the price cuts
imposed by regulators on roaming charges and the termination
fees operators charge for carrying each other's traffic is now
behind them.
But they are also starting to see the benefit of the
billions they spent on the 4G networks that enable people on the
move to watch TV and surf the web.
"The music seems good, but let's see how it plays out. The
question remains on if we can monetise 4G as more people get the
phones in their hands," Vodafone's chief executive
Vittorio Colao told investors and industry executives at the
annual Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecoms conference
in Barcelona.
Colao said he was confident that operating trends would
improve as the group got more of its customers to use 4G, which
tended to increase data traffic and hopefully monthly charges.
The world's second-largest wireless carrier would not just
shift customers to 4G for free, instead moving them to higher
tariffs for the faster service, he said.
Meanwhile Spain's Telefonica, which saw a 15
percent drop in revenue in its home market last year, is seeing
its strategy of selling bundled fixed and mobile broadband and
TV services is beginning to bear fruit.
"The third quarter was significantly better than the
second," Chief Operating Officer Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete told
the conference.
"In 2015, we should go into positive revenue territory," he
added.
CONSOLIDATION
At the same time merger deals such as those already seen in
Austria, Germany, Ireland and Spain are reducing the number of
operators in national markets, meshing fixed line and mobile
networks together as services converge and cutting costs.
Some mergers have also simply taken the immediate heat out
of the competition to lift the pressure on prices.
In Austria prices have increased by about 20 percent since
the number of mobile network operators was cut from four to
three last year with the takeover of Orange Austria by
Hutchison Whampoa's local rival Drei, according to the
local regulator.
The newfound optimism has already buoyed the Stoxx Europe
600 European telecoms sector index, which is up 8.2
percent this year against a 5.6 percent rise in the overall
market index, and led to several analysts upgrading the
sector.
In third-quarter results 21 out of 24 west European telecoms
companies beat expectations, according to Kepler Cheveureux
Securities analyst Javier Borrachero, a trend which he says in a
research note is "totally unprecedented in the last four years."
Deutsche Telekom, Telenor, Swisscom and
Telefonica all actually increased revenues in the quarter while
declines at Orange, Vodafone and KPN were shallower
than previously.
Morgan Stanley analyst Emmet Kelly now predicts that
European mobile service revenues could be flat or even up by a
couple of percent next year. They fell by 9 percent in 2013,
with declines tapering to 4-5 percent in the third quarter.
Kelly said it was an open question how quickly the top-line
would return to actual growth. "A lot will depend on whether
there are benefits from in-market consolidation deals," he said.
And the markets in France, Spain, Italy, and Denmark are all
now ripe for dealmaking, said executives at the Barcelona
conference.
On Friday shares in Bouygues jumped 4 percent
after a Numericable director told the conference it
would be interested in acquiring Bouygues Telecom, which would
reduce the number of mobile network operators in France to three
from four.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich/Keith Weir)