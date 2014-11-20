BARCELONA Nov 20 Telefonica would have
to consider its options regarding its UK presence, including a
sale of the O2 business, if more of the market moves to bundling
fixed and mobile telecom services, a top executive said on
Thursday.
Telefonica, which bought O2 in 2006, has said the UK
business remains core but has not ruled out asset sales to meet
a year-end debt target of below 43 billion euros ($54 billion).
"If the market goes convergent then we will need to evaluate
our options," Telefonica's chief operating officer, Jose Maria
Alvarez-Pallete, told the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and
Telecom Conference in Barcelona, when asked about a potential
sale of its O2 business in the UK.
O2, which trails EE in Britain, was
performing well, Alvarez-Pallete said, with average revenue per
user growing and churn rates on customer retention lower.
However, the mobile market could be shaken up by the
expected return next year of BT, the original owner of
O2, and a bigger push by the likes of cable firm Virgin Media
into making bundled offers of TV, fixed line broadband
and mobile services.
"In the landscape as it stands today we are in good shape,"
Alvarez-Pallete said. "But the position taken by BT when and if
it launches in mobile will be a key event. Virgin and others
already have converged offers, but we don't see a major appetite
from consumers. So we'll see how that evolves."
Vodafone said last week it would offer fixed-line
broadband and TV next year, while EE also offers broadband,
which it wholesales from BT, and recently announced a TV
product.
O2 has no equivalent offer after selling its fixed line and
broadband business to pay-TV company Sky last year.
However, UK broadband and TV services provider TalkTalk
said on Monday it had signed a new agreement to use the O2
network to provide mobile phone services to its customers,
including for the first time 4G mobile broadband.
Stephane Richard, chief executive of EE co-owner Orange said
in Barcelona he was also monitoring the take-up of fixed and
mobile offers in Britain.
"Looking to the future, we have strategic issues around
convergence," he said, adding that EE could respond with
partnerships with broadband companies or other moves.
